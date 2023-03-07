Cam Levins is hungry for more after his huge run in Tokyo

On Sunday at the 2023 Tokyo Marathon, Cam Levins of Campbell River, B.C., accomplished a feat no Canadian or American runner has in 20 years–dipping under 2:06 in the marathon. Levins knew going into the race that he was fitter than ever and ready for something special, leading to a North American record of 2:05:36.

“I told myself that I could win it,” says Levins. The 33-year-old was right in the mix for the win until the final kilometre, when Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa sprinted away with the victory, in 2:05:22. Levins came across the finish line 14 seconds later, in fifth place.

Levins said he knew the race would be tactical as soon as the pacers dropped out at the 30K mark. “The conditions were pretty windy, and there wasn’t much interest in leading from the rest of the lead pack,” he says. “With no one making a move, I knew I had to take a shot at it around 40K.”

His result is the highest finish by a Canadian at an Abbott World Marathon Major since Krista DuChene’s third-place finish at Boston in 2018. DuChene also raced in Tokyo, and had a memorable performance of 2:38:52 to win her W45-49 age group, finishing 19th overall and breaking the Canadian W45+ masters record.

When asked how this race compared to his fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Levins responded that they both were very special moments for him.

“Although I didn’t have it over the final kilometre, I still look at this race as a solid improvement from Eugene,” says Levins. “I am just trying my best to continue to step forward and challenge each opportunity.”

Levins’s time also qualifies him under the 2:08 standard for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris; his next marathon will likely come at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest in August.

Earlier this year, he was one of five athletes named to Canada’s 2023 world championship team.